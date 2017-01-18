Ericsson has eight points in 41 games this year, and is on pace for a new career high in PIM and hits.

The big stay-at-home rearguard has amassed 57 PIM and 74 hits thus far, putting him on pace for 100-plus PIM and nearly 150 hits -- both of which would surpass his previous career bests of 87 and 128. Of course, his lack of offensive production keeps him off the fantasy radar in most settings, but his peripheral stats could be of use in the very deepest leagues.