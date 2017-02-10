Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Set for wrist surgery, out for season
Ericsson will miss the rest of the season as he's scheduled to undergo wrist surgery next week, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.
While he's far from flashy and not an offensive threat, Ericsson's injury serves up yet another blow to a Red Wings team that had already experienced a whopping 222 man games lost heading into Thursday night's action with the Capitals. Ericsson has three years remaining on his $25.5 million contract before he'll become an unrestricted free agent, so the cap relief will certainly be welcomed as he'll be on IR for the rest of this campaign.
