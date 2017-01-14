Sambrook racked up three assists to help lead OHL Erie to an 8-0 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Sambrook now has 20 points in 35 games for the Otters after posting just 27 points in 67 games last season. Although he is far from a finished product, Sambrook is a talented offensive player and it was surprising that he lasted until the 137th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Erie has added multiple players to an already stacked roster over the last week-plus, so it's entirely possible that Sambrook's production will continue to improve over the course of the remainder of the regular season. He's a name to keep an eye on moving forward.