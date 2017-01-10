Abdelkader (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Blackhawks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Abdelkader will look to shake off any rust caused by a 17-game injury layoff, and we're projecting that he'll start out in a bottom-six role that includes time on the man advantage, should the opportunity arise. His return offers a big lift to a Red Wings team sitting in the cellar of the Atlantic Division -- Abdelkader does a little bit of everything, though he hasn't exactly wowed the masses in the fantasy realm with eight points and a minus-4 rating in 22 games this season.