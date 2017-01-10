Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finally ready to return
Abdelkader (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Blackhawks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Abdelkader will look to shake off any rust caused by a 17-game injury layoff, and we're projecting that he'll start out in a bottom-six role that includes time on the man advantage, should the opportunity arise. His return offers a big lift to a Red Wings team sitting in the cellar of the Atlantic Division -- Abdelkader does a little bit of everything, though he hasn't exactly wowed the masses in the fantasy realm with eight points and a minus-4 rating in 22 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Hoping to return Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Out at least another week•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't return in December•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Could return soon after Christmas•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Headed to IR•