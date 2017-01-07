Abdelkader (knee) said he has a chance of returning to action Tuesday night against host Chicago, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The brutish scoring winger hasn't played in the last 16 games, with the Red Wings only winning six of those matches. The Michigan native is banking a cool $4.25 million this season, so team brass must be extremely eager to see the two-way player back in the lineup. He has a lot of making up to do with his fantasy owners as well, as he posted a mere eight points with a minus-4 rating in 22 games before sustaining the injury.