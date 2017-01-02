Abdelkader (knee) remains a minimum of one week away from being cleared for action, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports

Abdelkader's recovery time from this knee injury has already reached a month with no clear end in sight. At this point, it seems highly unlikely the winger will have enough time to register a third consecutive 40-plus point season considering he has a mere four goals and four helpers.

