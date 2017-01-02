Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Out at least another week
Abdelkader (knee) remains a minimum of one week away from being cleared for action, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports
Abdelkader's recovery time from this knee injury has already reached a month with no clear end in sight. At this point, it seems highly unlikely the winger will have enough time to register a third consecutive 40-plus point season considering he has a mere four goals and four helpers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't return in December•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Could return soon after Christmas•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Headed to IR•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Out 2-4 weeks•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Set for further evaluation, might be OK•