Abdelkader was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Predators, but he posted two blocked shots and a minor penalty.

Abdelkader hasn't lit the lamp in 14 straight games dating back to Nov. 26. He hasn't been very productive this season, posting just four goals and 11 points over 34 games with a minus-9 rating. Abdelkader is a solid source of hits (78), averaging more than two per contest this season.