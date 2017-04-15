Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Seeks second opinion on ailing knee
Abdelkader will seek a second opinion on his ailing knee and hopes to avoid surgery, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Initial reports indicated that Abdelkader was to go in for a scope, but it appears that he won't rush into a decision, rather, electing to get another doctor's take on the issue. The talented two-way winger reportedly sustained his injury Dec. 1 and toughed out the final 42 games of the regular season while wearing a brace. Avoiding surgery could put the 30-year-old in position to play in the World Championship next month.
