Abdelkader will seek a second opinion on his ailing knee and hopes to avoid surgery, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Initial reports indicated that Abdelkader was to go in for a scope, but it appears that he won't rush into a decision, rather, electing to get another doctor's take on the issue. The talented two-way winger reportedly sustained his injury Dec. 1 and toughed out the final 42 games of the regular season while wearing a brace. Avoiding surgery could put the 30-year-old in position to play in the World Championship next month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...