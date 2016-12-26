Abdelkader (knee) won't return until early January, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.

The alternate captain is recovering from his MCL sprain much closer to the four-week mark of the 2-4 week early estimate. Even when healthy this season, Abby has struggled to find his groove, only tallying eight points in 22 games. When he returns, it would be tough to justify starting him until he shows signs of improvement.