Kotkansalo was drafted 71st overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A responsible defenseman with good size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), Kotkansalo left his native Finland to play this past season in the USHL. He only posted 12 points in 47 games for Sioux Falls, but he played better than those numbers would indicate. The Finn is off to Boston University this fall.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...