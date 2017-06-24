Kotkansalo was drafted 71st overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A responsible defenseman with good size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), Kotkansalo left his native Finland to play this past season in the USHL. He only posted 12 points in 47 games for Sioux Falls, but he played better than those numbers would indicate. The Finn is off to Boston University this fall.