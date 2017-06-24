Petruzzelli was drafted 88th overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Red Wings jumped at the chance to pick Petruzzelli, who was the top North American goalie ranked by Central Scouting. So, why did he sit and wait with so many other goalies going off the board first? Petruzzelli is built like a volleyball player -- 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds -- and is extremely raw, but he was the MVP of the USHL /NHL Prospects Game and has a tantalizing combination of stickhandling ability, quickness and positioning. Petruzzelli will take time to develop, but so did Devan Dubnyk and Ben Bishop. Yes, the potential is there, but he needs a chance to grow at Quinnipiac University.