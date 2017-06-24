Zablocki was drafted 79th overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Zablocki's stock soared following a mid-season trade from WHL Regina to Red Deer. Tasked with more playing time with the Rebels, Zablocki finished with 19 goals in 31 games for Red Deer. He was never much of a point producer during his time with the Pats, but he made the most of his opportunity late in the year. The Wings clearly believe that the sudden increase in production is not a fluke.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...