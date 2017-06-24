Zablocki was drafted 79th overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Zablocki's stock soared following a mid-season trade from WHL Regina to Red Deer. Tasked with more playing time with the Rebels, Zablocki finished with 19 goals in 31 games for Red Deer. He was never much of a point producer during his time with the Pats, but he made the most of his opportunity late in the year. The Wings clearly believe that the sudden increase in production is not a fluke.

