Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Dishes out another hit in win
Glendening was scoreless in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Predators but he posted a blocked shot and a hit.
The penalty-kill specialist has posted just two goals and 12 points this season, but Glendening is a fantasy asset in deeper pools for his help in the hits (115) and blocked shots (53) categories.
