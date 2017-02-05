Glendening was scoreless in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Predators but he posted a blocked shot and a hit.

The penalty-kill specialist has posted just two goals and 12 points this season, but Glendening is a fantasy asset in deeper pools for his help in the hits (115) and blocked shots (53) categories.

