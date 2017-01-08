Glendening generated a secondary assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks, but went minus-2 for the contest.

Glendening has been a liability for the Red Wings lately. In fact, he's posted a rough minus-7 rating through the last 10 games. He rarely frequents the offensive side of the box score, so it's not as if there are many fantasy owners counting on him, but the Red Wings desperately need the penalty-killing specialist to turn things around since the team is in last place within the Atlantic Division.