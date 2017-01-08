Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Grabs rare helper Saturday
Glendening generated a secondary assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks, but went minus-2 for the contest.
Glendening has been a liability for the Red Wings lately. In fact, he's posted a rough minus-7 rating through the last 10 games. He rarely frequents the offensive side of the box score, so it's not as if there are many fantasy owners counting on him, but the Red Wings desperately need the penalty-killing specialist to turn things around since the team is in last place within the Atlantic Division.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Takes day off for maintenance•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Flashes two-way game Friday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Notches another helper in win over Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Shows no ill effects of ailment with three points•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Overcomes ankle injury•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Progressing from ankle injury•