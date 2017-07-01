Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Lands in Motown on one-year deal

Witkowski signed a two-year, $750,000 contract with the Red Wings on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Detroit had such little cap space to work with that Witkowski and Trevor Daley were the team's lone signings amid the league-wide frenzy. Acquiring Daley filled a glaring need on the blue line since he excels on special teams, but the lesser-known Witkowski should be considered a nice acquisition in his own right given that he's capable of playing on defense or even up front on the lower lines. In fact, Khan believes the 27-year-old -- formerly with Tampa Bay's system -- will shuffle between the blue line and the fourth-line, right-wing spot in the upcoming season.