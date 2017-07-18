Frk re-signed with the Red Wings for one year Tuesday. According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, the winger prospect will command $650,000/$250,000 on the two-way deal.

The Czech prospect received a qualifying offer a little over a month ago, only to narrowly miss an arbitration hearing with those getting underway for unsigned restricted free agents Thursday. Last season, Frk posted 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 65 games for an AHL Grand Rapids team that won the Calder Cup Trophy with his own game-winner over Syracuse. Tyler Bertuzzi -- his minor-league teammate -- is one of several players seemingly faced with better odds than Frk to hold down a stable NHL gig in the upcoming season, but rest assured that GM Ken Holland will tread carefully since he'd already lost Frk to waivers last year and was fortunate to have reeled him back through the same process.