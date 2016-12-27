Red Wings' Mike Green: Appears on IR

Green (upper body) is showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Green has missed the last three games due to the injury, but he will be eligible to return once healthy. With 18 points in 32 games, he's easily Detroit's top offensive weapon on the blue line, though that isn't saying much these days as Danny Dekeyser and Ryan Sproul have only six points apiece as the next-highest scoring rearguards for the Winged Wheel, which has been running flat with a seventh-place ranking in the Atlantic Division standings.