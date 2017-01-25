Red Wings' Mike Green: Bangs out two more points
Green scored a goal and chipped in an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Tuesday.
After being held scoreless briefly for two contests coming off a nine-game injury absence, Green has reeled off six points in his last six. The veteran blueliner is now up to an impressive 24 points this year -- an 82-game pace of 49 -- which would be his most since 2008-09's monster 76-point effort with Washington.
