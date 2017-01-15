Red Wings' Mike Green: Chips in two points during win against Pens
Green scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.
Aside from missing nine games with an upper-body injury, it's been a respectable fantasy showing for Green. The veteran defenseman has eight goals, 20 points and 66 shots through 35 games, and he entered Saturday's contest with an average of 24:25 of ice time per game (3:26 on the power play). He's solid depth defenseman for your virtual club,
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Ruled out for next three outings•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Won't return on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Eyeing return on upcoming road trip•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Appears on IR•