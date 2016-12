Green (upper body) told reporters he was hoping to play during Detroit's upcoming West Coast trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This news effectively rules out Green for the Red Wings' next two matchups, but it at least sets a timeline for a return to action. Based on the blueliner's comments, he could be back as soon as Jan. 4 against Anaheim, when the team kicks off a three-game stretch in California.