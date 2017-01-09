Red Wings' Mike Green: Game-time decision Tuesday

Green's (upper body) status for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago will be decided after the morning skate, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Green has not played since Dec. 17, missing eight games thus far. Ansar Khan also reported that the blueliner spent time practicing on the power play, perhaps one of the best indicators he could be ready to go against the Blackhawks. Nick Jensen is the odds on favorite to be the healthy blue line scratch if Green is able to play. The veteran remains on injured reserve for now and would need to be activated before returning to the lineup.