Red Wings' Mike Green: Gets away with mistakes Friday

Green committed three giveaways in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders, but still finished with a plus-1 rating.

He's lucky that the turnovers didn't cost him, especially with the Red Wings being in the precarious and unfamiliar position of clinging onto their playoff hopes; they're in danger of snapping a 25-year-old streak of making it to the postseason. Still, Green stands out on that Red Wings team as the lone offensive threat from the blue line. He's collected nine goals, 15 helpers, and six points on the man advantage, making him a serviceable fantasy option even in some of the shallower leagues.