Red Wings' Mike Green: Out again Friday

Green (lower body) will not suit up for Friday night's road matchup with the Panthers, Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News reports.

As expected, Green will miss a third consecutive game, remaining absent from a depleted Detroit defense that also misses the presences of Alexey Marchenko (shoulder) and Brendan Smith (knee). The good news is that Green has five full days to get healthy over the league's Christmas break; he's got a decent chance to suit up for Tuesday's home game against the Sabres.