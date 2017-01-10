Red Wings' Mike Green: Ready to go Tuesday

Green (upper body) said he will be available for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Green took part in morning skate, after which he declared himself fit to play. The Red Wings will be counting on him -- as well fellow returning teammate Justin Abdelkader (knee) -- to resuscitate the league's worst power play, which hasn't scored a goal on the road since Oct. 19. Still, fantasy owners should feel safe throwing Green back into their lineup following a nine-game layoff. He's easily the best puck-moving defenseman on the team, having performed at better than a half-point-per-game pace before sustaining his ailment.