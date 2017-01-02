Red Wings' Mike Green: Ruled out for next three outings

Green (upper body) will not play during the Wings three-game California swing, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Green is one of seven Red Wings players on injured reserve as the team struggles to stay healthy. Prior to getting hurt, the Calgary native had managed five points in eight outings, but registered a minus-5 rating. The veteran continues to eat up big minutes as he is averaging 24:26 of ice time per night and will likely resume that workload once cleared to suit back up.