Jensen opened the scoring in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, but the Red Wings ended up losing 3-2 in overtime.

The rookie avoided the waiver wire when Brendan Smith returned from a knee injury, with the Red Wings deciding to cut bait with a different defenseman in Alexey Marchenko -- he's now with Toronto. Jensen limits mistakes and is lauded for his two-way ability, having collected six points with a plus-3 rating despite averaging a mere 15:56 of ice time over 20 games. It's hard to justify using him in fantasy due to limited minutes, but know that he's a serviceable option for a struggling Detroit team.