Jensen went plus-3 with his fourth assist of the season in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Penguins.

Jensen's a 26-year-old rookie, so you can call him a late bloomer, but it's a performance like this that makes it easier to stomach defensemen Niklas Kronwall (lower body) and Brendan Smith (knee) being out of the lineup if you're a fan of the Winged Wheel. Jensen's picked up four assists in 10 games, which is not at all shabby for such a relative unknown.