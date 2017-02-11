Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Drawing into lineup Saturday
Kronwall (lower body) said he'll be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings will be playing with heavy hearts, as the team's long-time owner Mike Ilitch passed away Friday at the age of 87. For Kronwall's part, he'll form the second defensive pair with rookie Nick Jensen, but outside of the occasional steamrolling hit, Kronwall has failed to produce in 2016-17.
