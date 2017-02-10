Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Expected to go Saturday

Kronwall (lower body) is likely to suit up against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

It's important for the Swede to rejoin the lineup, as the Red Wings have lost a different veteran blueliner in Jonathan Ericsson (wrist) for 6-to-8 weeks. Kronwall has only pitched in five points through 30 games, thus keeping his fantasy value at a minimum, but he's a proven shot-blocker who tends to outmuscle the opposition and that should help the club to some degree.