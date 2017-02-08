Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: In consideration for return Saturday
Kronwall (lower body) could return for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.
The veteran rearguard will miss Thursday's contest against the Capitals before the Red Wings head to Columbus for the second match on a three-game road trip. Detroit really could use his physicality and two-way instincts in the lineup, but injuries have limited Kronwall to five assists for his only points in 30 games.
