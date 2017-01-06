Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Moved to injured reserve

Kronwall (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve.

The move shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering he's been ruled out for the team's next four contests. His first chance to return arrives Jan. 14 against the Penguins, but the Wings will certainly miss the veteran's presence along the blue line. Kronwall's absence won't be felt as much in fantasy circles, but the team will likely lean on the likes of Ryan Sproul and Alexey Marchenko on defense and could recall another body for insurance on the road trip with Brendan Smith (leg) also out.