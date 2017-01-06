Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Moved to injured reserve
Kronwall (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve.
The move shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering he's been ruled out for the team's next four contests. His first chance to return arrives Jan. 14 against the Penguins, but the Wings will certainly miss the veteran's presence along the blue line. Kronwall's absence won't be felt as much in fantasy circles, but the team will likely lean on the likes of Ryan Sproul and Alexey Marchenko on defense and could recall another body for insurance on the road trip with Brendan Smith (leg) also out.
More News
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will miss rest of road trip, out at least four games•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will be checked out further•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Won't return to Wednesday's game due to injury•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Scratched for maintenance•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Back in action Friday•