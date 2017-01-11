Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Out two weeks
Kronwall (lower body) will miss at least two more weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Kronwall continues to recover from a groin ailment sustained Jan. 4 against the Ducks and will miss at least the next six games as a result. The 35-year-old blueliner had tallied just one point since the start of December and so will likely not be missed by fantasy owners.
