Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Out two weeks

Kronwall (lower body) will miss at least two more weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kronwall continues to recover from a groin ailment sustained Jan. 4 against the Ducks and will miss at least the next six games as a result. The 35-year-old blueliner had tallied just one point since the start of December and so will likely not be missed by fantasy owners.

