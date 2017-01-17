Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Return timeline unclear

Kronwall's latest injury concerns his groin, and GM Ken Holland isn't sure whether the defenseman will be ready this weekend, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The hope is that Kronwall can give it a go in Friday's road match with the Sabres. He was able to practice Sunday, which is a sure sign of progress, but the Swedish shutdown skater remains day-to-day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola