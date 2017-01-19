Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Return to lineup imminent
Kronwall (groin) is likely to play either Friday in Buffalo or Sunday at home against the Rangers, Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News reports.
Kronwall finally appears ready for an imminent return after a seven-game absence. The Detroit defense has actually held up decently in Kronwall's absence, allowing only 29.7 shots per game in January, but the team should still be thrilled to have him back.
