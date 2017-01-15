Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Returns to practice

Kronwall (lower body) was able to practice Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Between this ailment and his perpetually ailing knee -- perhaps the two are related -- Kronwall has been limited to 25 of a possible 43 games this season. He remains on injured reserve and will likely need to get in a few more practices with contact before having a chance to rejoin the lineup. The Red Wings will host the Canadiens on Monday and then the Bruins on Wednesday, so we're bound to receive more status updates on the bone-crushing blueliner in the coming days.