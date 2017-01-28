Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Settling in following latest ailment

Kronwall averaged just over 17 minutes of ice time in three games following his return from a groin injury, adding an assist, six hits, and three blocked shots in that span.

Kronwall's been active of late, which is a promising sign for a 36-year-old clearly on the downslope of his career. With his service time with the club at 12 years and counting, Kronwall has cemented his status as an industrious defenseman who gets fans off their seats with his bone-crushing hits and physicality. However, Wings coach Jeff Blashill is making a point to rest him over select intervals to save wear and tear on his bum knee. Kronwall has four assists representing his only points in 28 games this season, and he's going to have to stay in the lineup for a sustained period of time and go on a wild scoring binge to come anywhere near his 26-point output from the 2015-16 campaign. For those owning him in extremely deep leagues, it would be wise to try packaging him in a trade, since it looks increasingly probable that the Red Wings will miss the playoffs for the first time in 26 years -- if that does happen, we can see Kronwall resting even more.