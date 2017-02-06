Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Sitting out Tuesday

Kronwall (lower body) will miss the team's next two games, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The 36-year-old defenseman has struggled to stay healthy this season, while also seeing his offensive production plummet. Expect a further update on Kronwall's playing status later in the week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola