Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Sitting out Tuesday
Kronwall (lower body) will miss the team's next two games, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The 36-year-old defenseman has struggled to stay healthy this season, while also seeing his offensive production plummet. Expect a further update on Kronwall's playing status later in the week.
