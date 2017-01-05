Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will be checked out further

Kronwall is set for further evaluation after sustaining a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kronwall was limited to 12:13 of ice time in the latest loss, managing only one shot on goal but blocking two. With just one point in the past 15 games, the hard-hitting defender's ownership rates figure to be quite low, but this injury -- no matter how severe it ends up being -- serves up another blow to a Red Wings team that has struggled with injuries and is dangerously close to last place in the Atlantic Division. In the likely event that Kronwall is held out of Thursday's game against the Kings, look for Ryan Sproul to draw into the contest. Of course, Brendan Smith (leg) is also injured, meaning the club really needs Alexey Marchenko (shoulder) to play in this next one, as is expected to be the case.