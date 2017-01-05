Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will miss rest of road trip, out at least four games
Kronwall (lower body) will miss the next four games on a road trip before he'll be scheduled for further evaluation, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
While he doesn't pack enough of a punch offensively to garner much attention in fantasy circles, Kronwall's absence certainly leaves a gaping hole on the blue line, as he lays bone-crushing hits on opponents and fearlessly gets in the way of shots. Plus, fellow rearguard Brendan Smith (leg) will miss the rest of the trip as well. With those guys out of the lineup, look for more minutes from younger skaters like Ryan Sproul and Alexey Marchenko.
