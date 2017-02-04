Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will not play Saturday

Kronwall will sit out with a lower-body injury when the Predators play host to the Red Wings on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The aging blueliner has had trouble staying on the ice this season, drawing into 30 of 51 games to date. With the Red Wings losing up-and-coming blueliner Alexey Marchenko to the Maple Leafs via waivers, it'll be more difficult for the team to make due without Kronwall. Fortunately, Brendan Smith is ready to return from his knee injury.