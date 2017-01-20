Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Won't play Friday, but could return Sunday
Kronwall (groin) won't play Friday against Buffalo, but coach Jeff Blashill is hopeful the veteran blueliner will be ready to return Sunday against the Rangers.
Kronwall's return to Detroit's lineup is clearly imminent, but the veteran defender will remain on injured reserve until his readiness is made official. The Swedish defender has only tallied three assists in 25 games this season, but should return to his role on the Red Wings No. 1 power-play unit upon his return to action, which could result in improved offensive production going forward.
