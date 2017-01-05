Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Won't return to Wednesday's game due to injury

Kronwall (undisclosed) has been ruled out of the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim.

The nature of Kronwall's ailment remains unclear, but the Red Wings should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status ahead of Thursday's game against the Kings.

