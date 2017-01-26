Mrazek saved just 24 of 28 shots during Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

Mrazek entered the game with a .880 save percentage and 3.51 GAA through his previous 12 starts, so allowing another four goals shouldn't have been surprising. The 24-year-old netminder is almost off the fantasy grid at this stage of the game, and he looks like a distant version of the goalie who won 27 games with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 GAA last season. It isn't out of the question to look for alternative options in shallow seasonal leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola