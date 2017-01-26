Mrazek saved just 24 of 28 shots during Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

Mrazek entered the game with a .880 save percentage and 3.51 GAA through his previous 12 starts, so allowing another four goals shouldn't have been surprising. The 24-year-old netminder is almost off the fantasy grid at this stage of the game, and he looks like a distant version of the goalie who won 27 games with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 GAA last season. It isn't out of the question to look for alternative options in shallow seasonal leagues.