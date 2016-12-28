Mrazek gave up four goals on just 22 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Buffalo was barely scoring over two goals per game, but Mrazek allowed the team to have their way early with two first period tallies. The netminder is the de facto No. 1 while Jimmy Howard (knee) recovers, but he's been extremely untrustworthy. The 23-year-old has given up three or more markers in six of seven appearances during December.