Mrazek allowed three goals on 27 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Columbus.

With the loss, Mrazek is stuck on just 12 wins in 31 appearances this season. What's worse, his GAA has again ballooned to over 3.00 (3.07) to go with a subpar .899 save percentage, so it's safe to say that the Czech netminder has been a disappointment to owners after his 27-win performance in 2015-16 that featured impressive ratios (2.33 GAA, .921 save percentage).