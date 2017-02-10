Mrazek was beaten five times on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

If you search through the annals of surprising outcomes in hockey games, you won't find this one listed. After all, we all knew Mrazek was in tough against a Capitals squad that's been awfully tough to beat, and his recent returns have mostly been pathetic in the first place. Even factoring in his startling 42-save shutout against Nashville, Mrazek has only a 3.18 GAA and .902 save mark in his last five appearances. If the Wings had another answer in net besides similarly struggling rookie Jared Coreau, the young Czech would probably be riding the bench with regularity.