Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Thursday
Mrazek will square off against the Stars on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Mrazek is stuck in a five-game losing streak, during which he has posted an abysmal 3.80 GAA and .871 save percentage. Although backup Jared Coreau has had his ups and downs as well, one has to wonder how long the team will continue to let Mrazek flounder. It won't get any easier for the netminder Thursday as he goes up against a Dallas squad that is averaging 30 shots on goal per night.
