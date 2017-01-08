Mrazek gave up three goals on 20 shots in relief of Jared Coreau in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.

The Wings were hoping for more from Mrazek when he started the second period in place of a pulled Coreau. The 24-year-old ended up struggling and picking up his fourth straight defeat in the process. Mrazek falls to 9-10-3 on the season with a .895 save percentage. While he's the go-to-guy guy in Detroit right now with Jimmy Howard (knee) sidelined, it's hard to recommend starting him in fantasy, as he's given up at least three goals in all but one of his last eight appearances.