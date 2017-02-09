Mrazek will start in goal on the road Thursday night against the Capitals, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings have an eye-popping 222 man games lost this season, which certainly has contributed to Mrazek's underwhelming record of 12-12-6. The Czech tender has only faced the Capitals four times in his career, winning once but maintaining a shiny 1.54 GAA and .944 save percentage against them. He's bound to be cheap in daily fantasy leagues with the Red Wings struggling defensively, but it's nerve-racking to hedge against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals -- they're winners of four straight games, including back-to-back five-goal shutouts.