Mrazek has been working hard this offseason as he prepares for his contract year with the Red Wings.

The Czech netminder -- who's set to be paid $4 million in the upcoming campaign -- is coming off his worst NHL season, as he turned in an 18-21-9 record with a 3.04 GAA, .901 save percentage and a lonely shutout. While the struggles were team-wide and the blame shouldn't rest squarely on Mrazek, GM Ken Holland and his coaching staff expect more maturity out of the 25-year-old. After all, previous reports indicated that Mrazek's poor attitude factored into the team's decision to expose him -- not veteran goalie Jimmy Howard -- in the expansion draft. Fully climbing out of the doghouse presumably would even the playing field in terms of Mrazek splitting the net with his elder.

